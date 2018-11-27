It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Celic Sr. announces his passing on Nov. 17, 2018, at the age of 73 years.Bob was a true North Fork native, born and bred in Riverhead to a farming and real estate development family. He began his real estate career when he sold one of his dad’s building lots to a customer while his folks were away on vacation — Bob was 13 years old at the time — and the deal closed in three weeks! He was hooked on real estate sales from that moment.

He graduated from Riverhead High School and received degrees in business administration and finance at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Ga.

Bob was a longtime, dedicated member and past president of the Mattituck Lions Club and an avid golfing member at Cutchogue’s North Fork Country Club. He especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends, painting, playing the harmonica and bringing joy and laughter to all he met.

He will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 50 years, Deborah; his five children, Robert Jr. (Sylwia), Christian, Devon (Gina), Kimberly and Penny (Michael); nine grandchildren, Lauren, Katherine, Cassidy, Emma, Luke, Liam, Finn, Gabriela and Noah; and his siblings Elizabeth, Linda and Victor.

The family received visitors Nov. 21 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 23 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Lions Club.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments