Dorothy A. Watson of Orient died Nov. 26 at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital. She was 70.

Ms. Watson was born Oct. 23, 1948, in the Bronx to Alfred and Dorothy (Rohr) Watson.

She attended college and later worked as a secretary for 15 years.

Predeceased by her father in 2005, Ms. Watson is survived by her mother, Dorothy L. Fisher of Orient; a sister, Donna J. Watson of Beverly Hills, Fla.; and a brother, Alfred H. Watson of Los Angeles, Calif.

Private cremation will be handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

