Richard A. Miller of Summerdale, Ala., formerly of Laurel, died Nov. 22. He was 70.
Arrangements have not yet been finalized. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition.
Richard A. Miller of Summerdale, Ala., formerly of Laurel, died Nov. 22. He was 70.
Arrangements have not yet been finalized. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition.
George Evangelos Damalas of Greenport and New York City died Nov. 26 at his Manhattan home. He was 78 years…
Read More
Dorothy A. Watson of Orient died Nov. 26 at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital. She was 70. Ms. Watson was born Oct….
Read More
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Celic Sr. announces his passing on Nov. 17, 2018, at…
Read More