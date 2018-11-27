George Evangelos Damalas of Greenport and New York City died Nov. 26 at his Manhattan home. He was 78 years old.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Redden Funeral Home, 325 West 14th St., New York, N.Y.

The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Eleftherios Greek Orthodox Church, 359 West 24th St., New York, with Father Al Demos officiating. Interment will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League or Visiting Nursing Service of New York.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.

A complete obituary will follow at a later date.

Comments

comments