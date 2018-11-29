Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 29, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Oct. 1-7, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Griffin Sr, M & T to Cain, John, 4 Jeanie Ln (600-46-1-33.10), (R), $489,000

• Cain, J & R to Schaefe, John, 43 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.21), (R), $499,000

• TNKAQB1 LLC to Zuhoski, Alexander, 521 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-3.1), (R), $1,697,500

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Peu-Duvallon, B to Heyen Jr, Edward, 407 Fox Hill Dr, Unit 407 (600-11.1-1-79), (R), $350,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Gavin Jr, J & K to Jadow, Gail, 3655 Stillwater Ave (1000-136-2-11), (R), $1,350,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Zimm, M & D to Finan Living Trust, Elizabeth, 2820 Shipyard Ln, #1D2 (1000-38.2-1-8), (C), $619,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Oshodi, A to Morocho, Luis, 130 Wood Road Trail (900-122-1-1), (R), $340,000

• Devon, J to Domingez, Alejandro, 544 Flanders Blvd S (900-167-2-28.1), (R), $380,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Triantafillou, C & A to Karagiannis, Konstantine, 695 Sound Dr (1000-33-4-31), (R), $900,000

• Milovich Jr, J & A to Manolangas, George, 495 Sterling Pl (1000-34-3-19), (R), $410,000

• Georgilis, A to Juarez, Pablo, 1560 Cedarfields Dr (1000-40-5-1.37), (R), $405,000

• Menchini, G & C to Price, Joseph, 2355 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-4-16), (R), $975,000

• Patchke, C & E to Davis, Jessica, 307 Bridge St (1001-2-2-3.2), (R), $725,000

• Grilli, R by Executor to Nagin, Michael, 114 North St (1001-2-6-28), (R), $655,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Talas, P by Executor to 935 Sound Beach Drive LLC, 935 Sound Beach Dr (1000-106-1-43), (R), $900,000

• Burke, S Trust to Burke, Meaghan, 780 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-12-11), (R), $825,000

• Lanos, G by Executor to Hallock, Alison, 460 Horton Ave (1000-141-2-7), (R), $375,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Lodato, A to Pisani, William, 40 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-40), (R), $362,500

• Gaines, S & Andrews, T to 888 Pondview LLC, 888 Pondview Rd (600-107-2-49), (R), $199,000

• Sehmi/Singh, M & Kaur, S to Santini, Haydee, 29 Blueberry Commons, #29 (600-109.1-1-29), (R), $275,000

• Kaufman, C & M to Guillen, Pedro, 47 Blueberry Commons, #47 (600-109.1-1-47), (R), $269,000

• Residential Mortgage to Silver III LLC, 334 Maple Ave (600-127-1-46), (R), $175,700

• Cahill, S & T by Referee to Folk, Gregory, 876 E Main St (600-127-6-11), (R), $275,001

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Daniels, W & N to Huneken, Robert, 9 Heritage Dr (700-19-2-113.2), (V), $360,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• US Bank National Assoc to HC NOFO LLC, 32 Vista Ct (600-94-1-3.2), (R), $363,454

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Guiney, P by Executors to King, Richard, 2555 Youngs Ave, #5B (1000-63.2-1-2), (C), $310,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Henderson, J & M by Heir to Maggio, Joseph, 38 Wema Rd & lot 11.002 (600-33-6-11.1), (R), $144,000

• Saladino, J & Hartill, M to Procino, Dennis, 10 Hulse Ave (600-53-2-39), (R), $419,000

• Brady, R & J to Stolfa, Luigi, 11 Imperial Way (600-96-1-1.6), (R), $510,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

