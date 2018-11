Robert W. Olmsted of Mattituck died Nov. 28. He was 77.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Katinka House.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition.

