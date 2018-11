Jeanne M. Minerva died Nov. 29 at her Cutchogue home. She was 65.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Costner-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

A complete obituary will follow at a later date.

Comments

comments