Joseph Onorato Brandi and Beatrice Van Valkenburg Brandi

Joseph Onorato Brandi (July 3, 1920 – Sept. 7, 2018)

Beatrice Mildred Van Valkenburg Brandi (Sept. 23, 1923 – May 12, 2017)

Joe, born in Greenport, was the son of Onorato and Filomena Schiavoni Brandi, both born in Italy. The family business was Brandi’s Shoe Store on Front Street and also where the Brandis were born and raised. Bea, born in Woodhaven, Queens County, N.Y., was the daughter of Paul Iretus and Mildred Smith Van Valkenburg.

Joe and Bea met, fell in love and were married in Greenport on Dec. 5, 1943. They raised two sons and lived and worked in Greenport until they retired and moved to Umatilla, Fla., in 1982. In 2006 they relocated to Wilmington, N.C.

Joe remembered his early years in Greenport and recounted tales of exploits with childhood friends. He spoke about working with the Richter brothers and other activities he participated in during his life in Greenport. He was still wearing his yellow Eagle Hose jacket.

Bea enjoyed working at The Arcade, in the Greenport School cafeteria and then as the dietician overseeing the kitchen at San Simeon by the Sound when it first opened. She especially loved gathering with her circle of ladies, known as “Club.”

Joe was predeceased by all of his siblings: Serafina, Rosina, Louis, Columbus, Madalena, Custodio and Renigilda. Bea was predeceased by her only sister, Myrtle Gracia Van Valkenburg Amott. They are survived by their sons, Lee Joseph Brandi, wife Judith, of Hebron, Conn., and Raymond Paul Brandi, wife Katherine, of Wilmington, N.C.; grandson Matthew Lee Brandi, wife Andrea and great-grandson James Andrew Brandi, all of Glastonbury, Conn., and many nieces and nephews living near and far.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.andrewsmortuary.com, Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel, Wilmington, N.C.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments