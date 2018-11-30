June Metzner died Nov. 29. She was 86.

She was born June 23, 1932, in Jackson Heights, Queens, N.Y.

She attended St. Gabriel’s Elementary School and Mary Louis Academy High School and was a graduate of Hunter College and Saint John’s University. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Huntington, N.Y.

Ms. Metzner was the loving wife of Joseph for over 61 years and a devoted mother to Mary Jean, Martin and Dawn, Bill and Christine. She was a loving grandmother to Amber, Andrew, Christopher, Heather and Kim and her two great-grandchildren, Nella and Vita. She also leaves behind her beloved shi-tzu, Tinkerbell.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

A funeral Mass will take place at noon Monday, Dec. 3, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council.

