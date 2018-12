Greenport junior guard Ahkee Anderson opened the 2018-19 season in style Friday night by joining an elite club of 1,000-point career scorers. He became only the seventh boy in program history to reach the milestone.

He led the Porters to a 51-47 victory over Mattituck at Greenport High School.

The Porters return to action Thursday with a non-league game at St. Anthonys.

