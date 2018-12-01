Photos: Mattituck Tree Lighting at Raymond F. Nine Park

Holiday revelers gathered at Raymond F. Nine Park in Mattituck Friday night for the annual Christmas tree lighting.
Guests enjoyed cookies donated by Lombardi’s Love Lane Market and hot coco donated by Handy Pantry. The event is also sponsored by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and Mattituck Fire Department.
Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the celebration and posed for photos.
See more photos below by Elizabeth Wagner:
Mattituck Chamber of Commerce members Pamela Reimer of Mattituck and Danielle LaScala of Westhampton Beach prepare refreshments.
Of Element Energy: James, Kathy, Mike, and Dean Lawton of Port Jefferson.
Avery Borsari of Commack with Nicolas Perrin of Mattituck.
Jeremias, Keisi, and Kaylee Velasquez pose with Santa.
Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Diesel the donkey pose with local families.
Santa and Mrs. Claus pose with Diesel the donkey.
Alexander Boyd of Cutchogue (Little Mr. Mattituck) and Madison Tomaszewski of Laurel (Little Miss Mattituck) pose with Santa.
Patti Verity and Scott Verity of Mattituck lead the crowd in singing Christmas carols.
Patti Verity of Mattituck leads the crowd in singing Christmas carols.
Comments
comments