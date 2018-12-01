Photos: Mattituck Tree Lighting at Raymond F. Nine Park

Holiday revelers gathered at Raymond F. Nine Park in Mattituck Friday night for the annual Christmas tree lighting.

Guests enjoyed cookies donated by Lombardi’s Love Lane Market and hot coco donated by Handy Pantry. The event is also sponsored by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and Mattituck Fire Department.

Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the celebration and posed for photos.

See more photos below by Elizabeth Wagner:

