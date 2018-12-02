Orient home damaged in afternoon fire

A Sunday afternoon fire damaged an Orient home. No one was injured.

Homeowners Harry Marshall, 80, and his wife, Peggy, were on the train to New York City when they got the call from their neighbor about the fire around 12:20 p.m. The couple caught a cab back to Greenport — where Mr. Marshall left his car — when they pulled into the Mattituck train station and quickly headed back to their Greenway East Avenue home where the Orient Fire Department was on scene.

Orient Fire Chief Bill Wysocki said the north end of the house was heavily damaged, but the rest of the home was not touched. Mr. Marshall said a fireman saved his father-in-law’s World War II medals.

“I’m very grateful for that,” Mr. Marshall said. “And thankfully no one was home. I will never regret sending a contribution to the Orient Fire Department.”

The cause is under investigation. County arson officials were called to the scene, the chief said.

“I first thought [the cause] was electrical, but now I’m not so sure,” Mr. Wysocki said.

The Marshalls said they will stay at daughter’s home in Greenport until the house can be repaired.

[email protected]

Above photo caption: Homeowner Harry Marshall said he was thankful to the Orient Fire Department for their quick response. (Steve Wick photo)

Comments

comments