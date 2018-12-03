Donald F. Bridge

Don Bridge died Nov. 26 at the age of 70 at his residence in Loris, S.C.

Promoted to the rank of sergeant with the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, Don served a tour in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star medal.

Don spent much of his life as a bayman and resident of Southold. His siblings, Daniel Bridge, Diane Carlson, Dwight Bridge and Darlene Brush, have lost not only a great brother, but also a loving friend. Don’s humor brought laughter to all who knew him, and his kind heart was a gift.

Memorial donations may be sent to Southold Animal Shelter, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958.

This is a paid notice.

