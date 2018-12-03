Nancy Louise Palahnuk of Southold died Dec. 2 at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home. She was 81.

Born Oct. 31, 1937, to Audrey Liebl and James M. Booth, Ms. Palahnuk later graduated from Sewanhaka High School and New York Physician Aid School.

On May 18, 1957, she married Nestor Palahnuk and together they made their home in New Hyde Park, Mineola, Franklin Square and Hicksville. In 2001, they moved to the North Fork.

Nancy had been a curator at Hicksville Gregory Museum.

Surviving are her husband, Nestor; her daughter, Laurie Ann Palahnuk of Island Park; her son, Michael Nestor Palahnuk of Lenhartsville, Pa.; and siblings James Liebl of East Northport, Stephen Ueland of Hudson, N.Y., and Wendy Shaw of Fort Myers, Fla.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, with the Rev. Garret Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments