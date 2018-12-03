George Evangelos Damalas of Greenport and New York City died at his home in New York City Nov. 26. He was 78 years old.

He was born in Kalamoti Chios, Greece, June 10, 1940, to Evangelos George and Sevasti (Triantafillos) Damalas. At the age of 18, he began his life in the United States and his restaurant career as owner of Blair coffee shop and Angelo’s Deli. He later launched St. George’s Painting where he made his mark.

In his free time, Captain George enjoyed his boats: the Spitfire, the Georgianna and the Lizaki and became obsessed with fishing. His pride was the catch of the blue marlin off the coast of Kauai, the mahi mahi in Puerto Rico and most recently, the wahoo in Cabo San Lucas. He was also a huge World Wrestling Entertainment fan.

He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, love of family and friends and his generosity.

Surviving is his wife, Lisette Coly; his children, Angelo, George and Anastasia; and his granddaughter, Nicoletta.

The family received friends in New York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Redden Funeral Home. The Divine Liturgy was celebrated Thursday, Nov. 29, at St. Eleftherios Greek Orthodox Church with the Rev. Al Demos officiating. Interment was at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Those wishing to remember George in a special way may make a donation to North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971 or Visiting Nurse Service of New York, 107 East 70th St., 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

