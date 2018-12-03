Riverhead man arrested for slashing incident at Loose Caboose

A Riverhead man has been arrested following an alleged slashing that took place early Saturday morning at The Loose Caboose Pub on Railroad Avenue, New York State police said.

Dwayne E. Eleazer, 28, of Riverhead is accused of cutting another person with a knife during a physical altercation at the bar shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said he caused a “severe laceration” on the victim’s arm.

Mr. Eleazer was arrested Monday morning and arraigned at Riverhead Town Court on a count of second degree assault. He was released on $1,000 cash bail, according to a press release.

The slashing is the latest in a series of violent incidents at the bar, including a shooting in September.

Comments

comments