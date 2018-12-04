William L. Wysocki Jr. of Orient died at home Dec. 1. He was 96.

He was born July 20, 1922, in Orient to William and Veronica (Jurgielewicz) Wysocki.

He served three years in the U.S. Army as a Technician Third Grade and worked as a maintenance mechanic for Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Mr. Wysocki married Joyce A. Young April 15, 1950, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

A 68-year member and ex-chief of the Orient Fire Department, he received a Fireman of the Year award and numerous service medals. He also belonged to the Junior Order of United American Mechanics and served as a deacon of Orient Congregational Church. He was an avid Mets fan whose hobbies included clamming, gardening, NASCAR racing and spending time with friends and family.

Mr. Wysocki was predeceased by his wife in 1996; a son, Webster; and siblings John, Benjamin, Helen Cameron, Sophie Hayes Osborne, Bertha Vaughan and Anne Moon. He is survived by his children Betsy (Kim) Dzenkowski of East Marion, Winifred (Michael) McCarthy of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and William G. (Bernadette), of Orient; siblings Stephanie Maxwell, Elizabeth Busso and Thomas; nine grandchildren; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Private cremation will be followed by interment at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Orient Central Cemetery. Pastor Ann Van Cleef will officiate.

