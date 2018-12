June Chute of Southold died peacefully Dec. 3 at the East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 67.

Ms. Chute was born on June 10, 1951, to Alexander and Frances Zultoski of Riverhead.

Ms. Chute is survived by her son, George W. Schneider, April Garrett and their daughters, Charlie Marie and Alex Janet.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

