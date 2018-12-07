Boys Soccer: Postseason awards handed out for local athletes

Greenport High school senior midfielder Mateo Arias has been named to the Suffolk County All-County team.

Arias was among 45 players honored at the Suffolk County Soccer Coaches Association at its annual all-star banquet at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook on Wednesday night.

He was an important cog in the Porters’ Class C county title and was among five players from the school who received awards at the dinner.

Arias, who participated in the Nassau vs. Suffolk Soccer game, also was named to the League VII All-Conference team along with senior forward Jason Cruz, the team’s leading goal-scorer (11), and defender Cristian Lopez.

Porters senior forward Jacob Kahn and midfielder William Chapeton were chosen to the All-League squad.

Senior goalkeeper Miguel Torres also represented the school on the Academic All-County team.

The Porters (12-7), who finished third in their league, reached the regional final for the first time since 2005 before they were eliminated by S.S. Seward in sudden-death overtime, 1-0, despite outplaying their opposition at Middletown High School on Nov. 1.

Greenport’s Tom Taylor also was honored as the League VII junior varsity coach of the year.

Mattituck (10-7), which took third place, placed six players on League VII all-star teams. That included junior midfielder Jack Burkhardt, and seniors James Jacobs, a goalkeeper, and defender Bryce Grathwohl, a defender, on the All-Conference team. Senior midfielder Charles Bordsen, junior forward Dane Reda and defender Chris Nicholson were tabbed for the All-League team.

Burkhardt finished fourth among Suffolk goal-scorers (16).

Bordsen also was named to the Academic All-County team.

Southold (8-8), which finished in fourth place in League VII, had junior forward Joseph Silvestro and sophomore forward Daniel Palencia, the team’s top goal-scorer (14 goals), on the All-Conference squad, while senior midfielder Joseph Hayes and junior goalkeeper Cole Brigham were named to the All-League team.

Senior defender Jonathan Baumann was chosen to the Academic All-County team.

Photo caption: Jason Cruz (far right) celebrates his golden goal in overtime for Greenport along with teammates in their 1-0 triumph over Southold in the Suffolk County Class C final. (Credit: Garret Meade, file)

