Mastic man held on $100K bail for shooting Greenport teen

A Mastic man was arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and assault for his role in a shooting early Friday morning that injured a Greenport teenager.

Josue Bedell pleaded not guilty to the two felony charges and unlawful possession of marijuana Friday afternoon at the arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court before Judge Eileen Powers.

Mr. Bedell was one of two people arraigned in connection to the shooting. Jalyn Terell Preston of Center Moriches was charged with fourth-degree criminal facilitation, a misdemeanor. He also pleaded not guilty.

Assistant district attorney Brad McGill said the defendants had traveled from Mastic to Greenport for a marijuana deal “which did not go well.” During the interaction the weapon was discharged and the victim was shot in the abdomen.

An order of protection was issued for Mr. Bedell to stay away from the victim, identified as Tyrus Smiley, 18, of Greenport.

Mr. Smiley is in stable condition at Stony Brook University Medical Center, Mr. McGill said.

The suspects fled westbound in a vehicle after taking the marijuana from the victim, Mr. McGill said. Police recovered marijuana and the weapon. Police detained four suspects, police Chief Martin Flatley said earlier Friday. It’s unclear whether two other suspects would also face charges. Only Mr. Bedell and Mr. Preston were arraigned.

Bail for Mr. Bedell was set at $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond. Bail was set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond for Mr. Preston. A Legal Aid attorney representing him said the family could only post $2,000 and the judge accepted that while warning him to appear at all future court dates, starting Jan. 4.

Peter Smith of Northport, the attorney representing Mr. Bedell, attempted to get the charges against his client dismissed because police had questioned him before an attorney was present. The judge denied that motion.

About 10 members of Mr. Bedell’s family and friends were in court.

If convicted of the top charges, Mr. Bedell could face up to 15 years in prison.

“These are extremely serious allegations,” Judge Powers said.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. Friday at the Lakeside Garden Apartments and the suspects were apprehended within 10 minutes after fleeing the scene in a black sedan.

Greenport Superintendent David Gamberg sent a message to parents Friday afternoon saying police have informed them the shooting was not school related, did not occur on school grounds and in no way jeopardizes school safety.

“We have received news from the family that the student is stable, alert and responsive,” he wrote. “They expressed their gratitude for our support and respect for their privacy.”

Top photo caption: Josue Bedell of Mastic led in Southold Town Justice Court Friday afternoon. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

WITH KATE NALEPINSKI AND JOE WERKMEISTER

[email protected]

Comments

comments