Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 13, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Oct. 15-21, 2018.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Manzi Homes East to Madonia, Steven, 44 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.12), (R), $471,788

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Bennett, M & D to Luke, James, 6715 Bridge Ln (1000-84-1-6.8), (R), $575,000

• Dowling, J Trust to Ireland, Matthew, 450 Depot Ln (1000-102-2-9), (R), $400,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Rivers, J by Executor to Shearman III, Thomas, Wilderness Point Rd (1000-12-2-14.1), (R), $650,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• De Los Santos Huayanay to 450 Pleasure LLC, 450 Pleasure Dr (900-170-2-3), (R), $450,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Dolomite, V & I to Main & Central Realty LLC, 400 Main St (1001-4-7-24), (C), $1,250,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• TDG Jamesport Owner to County of Suffolk, Main Rd & 2-29 & p/o 47-1-3.03 (600-68-1-35), (V), $1,962,100

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Menard, R & C to Bryan Jr, Robert, 100 Saltaire Way (1000-100-1-41), (R), $575,750

• Kraft, D & I to Shulz, Kenneth, 1710 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-12-23.1), (R), $785,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Scalone, A & E to Pucci, Vito, 76 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-32), (R), $620,000

• Sullivan, M to Van de Wetering Trust, Marion, 16 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-38), (R), $542,000

• Lewin Family LLC to Wichrowski Living Trust, Lucinda, 171 Stoneleigh Dr, #3501 (600-82.5-3-13), (R), $525,000

• Young, M & D to Arriaza, Santos & Pastora, 125 Oliver St (600-104-2-43), (R), $360,000

• Branker, D Trust to Moon Huntress Corp, 649 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-21), (R), $239,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Murray, M to Manos, Arlene, 2055 Albertson Ln (1000-52-5-55), (V), $585,000

• Southold Historical to Maroni Cottage LLC, 54127 Route 25 (1000-61-2-7.2), (C), $520,000

• Motschenbacher, R & A to Denicola III, Philip, 2435 Brigantine Dr (1000-79-4-64), (R), $515,000

• Massarella, S to Marano, Leonard, 1610 Paradise Shore Rd (1000-80-1-19), (V), $170,000

• 68 Louise Ct LLC to Samash 812 LLC, 700 Gin Ln (1000-88-3-9), (R), $800,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Papagianopoulos, G to Como, Sal, 88 High Hill Rd (600-50-3-18.1), (R), $385,000

• Guarino, F by Admr to Visco Properties LLC, 1530 N Country Rd (600-54-2-1), (C), $337,500

• Esper, L Trust to Buckley, Thomas, 106 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-35), (R), $330,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

