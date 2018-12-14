Community

Stuffing the trailer full of toys and more at Kait’s Angels event: Photos

12/14/2018 11:00 AM |
Not long after the start of Kait’s Angels’ “Stuff the Trailer” event Thursday night, the pool table at EAsT on Main in Mattituck was overflowing with toys.

The gifts were all donated to help families in need during the holiday season.

The event featured music from Points East and a buffet provided by EAsT on Main. CWD Distributing also did free wine tastings. Participants got to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of many donated items.

Outside the restaurant, the Kait’s Angels trailer was shining bright, ready for all the gifts that awaited inside.

See more photos from the event below:

Gifts that were donated.

Members of Kait’s Angels.

Diana and Taylor West, left, collect raffle tickets.

Darla Doorhy, right, and Dorothy Williams of Kait’s Angels.

Darla Doorhy adds some more gifts to the pile.

Antonio and Stephanie Piraino, owners of EAsT on Main, with their son, Antonio III.

Brian Cummings of Points East performs.

Donated gifts.

Heather Sterling of Points East performs.

Janique Nine, right, and Jillian Gaffga of Mattituck.

Maryellen Smith, right, and Regina Smith of South Jamesport.

Dorothy Williams, right, and Dorian Harkoff of Mattituck.

