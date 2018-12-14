Stuffing the trailer full of toys and more at Kait’s Angels event: Photos

Not long after the start of Kait’s Angels’ “Stuff the Trailer” event Thursday night, the pool table at EAsT on Main in Mattituck was overflowing with toys.

The gifts were all donated to help families in need during the holiday season.

The event featured music from Points East and a buffet provided by EAsT on Main. CWD Distributing also did free wine tastings. Participants got to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of many donated items.

Outside the restaurant, the Kait’s Angels trailer was shining bright, ready for all the gifts that awaited inside.

