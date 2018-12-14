CAST seeks more toy drive donations to meet growing need

Community Action Southold Town is need of donations for its annual toy drive. Executive director Cathy Demeroto said about 120 more local families have signed up to receive toys through the drive this year compared to last. There are more than 360 families in need this year. Approximately 240 signed up in 2017.

“The need is great this year,” Ms. Demeroto said Friday afternoon. “Families are struggling to make ends meet and more people are coming for services. We can use all the toys we can get.”

CAST tries to ensure each family in need receives a couple gifts through the toy drive. The non-profit is asking for unwrapped toys for children of all ages, especially for pre-teens and teens. Costume jewelry, makeup kits, clothing, gift cards and electronics are among the top asks from teenagers, Ms. Demeroto said.

“We get a lot of toys for the little ones so if we could get more for the teens and the pre-teens that would be great,” she said.

The deadline to donate items is Monday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the parents who signed up to participate in the drive will visit the Greenport Fire Department to “shop” for the gift they’ll place under the tree.

To donate, drop off unwrapped gifts at the CAST office or at the Greenport Fire Department. For more information, contact CAST at 631-477-1717.

Photo caption: Some of the toy donates at the CAST office in Greenport Friday afternoon. (Krysten Massa photo)

