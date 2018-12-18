Mattituck-Cutchogue students refurbish 70-year-old tractor

From transporting war veterans across farmland in the 1940’s, to sitting aesthetically in front of Mattituck High School in 2018 — this tractor’s done it all in Mattituck.

A shiny red and cream-colored tractor sits outside the main entrance of Mattituck High School. At night, the vehicle glows white from spotlights and Christmas lights.

The refurbishment of the district’s 1948 Ford Jubilee tractor started back in October by students in Mike Jablonski’s woodshop class. The nonfunctional tractor was placed outside the high school facing Main Road last week.

Principal Shawn Petretti said he wanted to refurbish the tractor a couple years ago after he found it in the district’s storage space with School Maintenance Crew Leader Tom Kelly.

“When we were cleaning out our storage containers, it was buried in the back,” Mr. Kelly explained. “When we saw it, he had a vision to fix it up.”

Consequently, the principal asked the Board of Education to donate it to the Class of 2015, hoping that 2015 students would repair the vehicle.

“I had some boys that were going to refurbish it in that class, but they never got around to it,” Mr. Petretti said.

Earlier this academic year, the principal asked Mr. Jablonski if the 9–12 grade students in his woodshop class would tackle the project. The woodshop teacher then reached out to two of his previous students — seniors Tyler Noorman and Greg Hauser — and he said they jumped on it immediately. Shortly after, senior James Kirchberger, a current woodshop student, got involved.

“They wanted to do something new and different, so it was perfect,” Mr. Jablonski said.

The principal said the trio is the district’s “special woodshop team.” After the students scraped the old paint off the tractor behind the high school woodshop studio, they sanded, primed, and painted the machine.

“The wrapping process took a little bit,” James laughed. “That was painful … We had to take canvas and paper and just tape it all up, so when you paint it, you don’t paint over the wrong areas.”

Mr. Petretti said the tractor has been on district property since its origin in 1948.

“The Jubilee tractors were mass-produced after WWII to accommodate all the soldiers coming home and book the boom in farming,” he said. “It was used here on the property, then it had some engine problems, and it kind of sat, it’s been kicking around for a while and it was placed in storage.

Mr. Petretti said he and Mr. Jablonski were unsure if the tractor should be repainted in school blue and yellow, but the students decided to maintain the red and cream colors for the historical significance.

The machine may remain in front of the school until Tractor Day – a historic end-of-the-year event where students drive their families tractors onto campus. The event dates back to 1996.

Mr. Petretti said the tractor represents Mattituck heritage.

“Obviously, the kids in the school still relate to the farming industry,” Mr. Petretti said. “That was the North Fork, that was Mattituck-Cutchogue, and obviously we still have some families that keep that tradition going and get excited about it.”

Photo caption: The refurbish tractor has a new home on the front lawn of Mattituck High School. (Kate Nalepinski photo)

