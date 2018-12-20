Opening weekend lineup announced at Greenport theater

Plans for a winter film series in Greenport are coming into focus as the Manhattan Film Institute works to finalize the lineup of screenings.

The series, which gets underway the weekend of Dec. 28, marks the first time in more than two decades Village Cinemas will be open for the winter months.

The opening weekend will feature three days of holiday screenings at 3 and 7 p.m. The films will be shown free of charge, though moviegoers may make a donation. Screenings will continue, with new themes, Saturdays from Jan. 19 through May 18.

For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit MFI’s website at www.manhattanfilminstitute.com or call 646-653-2634.

Friday, Dec. 28

3 p.m. Elf (2003)

7 p.m. Love Actually (2003)

Saturday, Dec. 29

3 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

7 p.m. Trading Places (1983)

Sunday, Dec. 30

3 p.m. A Christmas Story (1983)

7 p.m. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

[email protected]

