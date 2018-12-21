Greenport school plans to hold public hearing on infrastructure changes

Greenport Union Free School District has a plethora of new building updates on the horizon.

“It’s really a continued effort; this isn’t anything new,” said David Gamberg, superintendent of both the Greenport and Southold districts.

Southold, Greenport and Mattituck-Cutchogue schools have been and will continue to work with the Southold Police Department on keeping the schools secure.

Mr. Gamberg said there’s overlap between building safety, building infrastructure and student safety — elements that should be tied together.

Earlier this month, the Greenport district held a community input meeting attended by nearly 30 parents who gave input on building infrastructure and changes they wanted to see inside and outside the building.

Next year, the district plans to hold public hearings about Greenport’s infrastructure to obtain additional feedback from parents and community members. The district plans to meet with an architect to decide what changes will be prioritized. The dates of the meetings have not yet been determined.

“We’ll gather some more community input, there’ll be some more back and forth, some more refining,” Mr. Gamberg said.

The details of building changes, costs and priorities have not yet been finalized, Mr. Gamberg said, but the district will combine this information into a formal presentation in January or February.

The aim is to have the project proposal with a budget by May 2019.

“We need to look at it, because we … need to make some tough decisions about what really is most important and how far they, and we, think we need to go to create a safe, secure, healthy, effective learning environment,” Mr. Gamberg said.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The Greenport School Board discuss the topic Tuesday night. (Kate Nalepinski photo)

Comments

comments