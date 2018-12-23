Buyer found for North Fork United Methodist Church building in Cutchogue

It’s time to say goodbye to the last of the North Fork’s four historic United Methodist churches.

A buyer has been found for North Fork United Methodist Church, located on Main Road in Cutchogue. Built in 1927, it was most recently listed at $849,000.

The 54,450-square-foot property is being sold through Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Agent Kristy Naddell said she cannot disclose the name of the buyer until the sale is completed next year.

The sale is the final part of a plan to consolidate local Methodist congregations from Cutchogue, Southold, Greenport and Orient. The merger has been led by Pastor Tom MacLeod.

Pastor MacLeod said the sale of the Cutchogue church building should be finalized in mid-July.

A new North Fork United Methodist Church, which will be home to all the combined Methodist congregations, is under construction at the intersection of Horton’s Lane and Route 48 in Southold. Until its completion in mid-spring, he said, church members are being encouraged to continue attending services at the Cutchogue location.

“That’s very important — we’re not closing the doors here,” Pastor MacLeod said.

The congregation currently has 110 members and an average of 65 worshippers attends services each Sunday, he said.

“We’re not in any great rush to close,” the pastor said. “These things take a long time.”

In 2016, Southold United Methodist Church was sold and became the Southold Opera Company.

In 2017, the Orient United Methodist Church building on Village Lane was sold to John Wesley Village LLC, based in Riverhead, and the Methodist church in Greenport Village was sold and later subdivided into three residential lots.

Photo caption:The last of the four historic United Methodist churches on the North Fork, the former Cutchogue United Methodist Church, is being sold. The property and circa-1927 building on Main Road are listed at $849,000. (Kate Nalepinski photo)

