Mattituck man, 81, reported missing to Southold Town police

Southold police are seeking the public’s help searching for an 81-year-old Mattituck man whose family has reported him missing.

Officers from the Southold Police Department, the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office spent Sunday evening and Monday morning searching unsuccessfully for Richard Hart, a resident of Westphalia Road in Mattituck

Mr. Hart is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 155 pounds with gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, a blue jacket and boat shoes.

If anyone comes into contact with him they should contact Southold detectives at 631-765-2600.

