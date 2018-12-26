Divers continue search for missing Mattituck man

Police and fire marine units continue to search along the Long Island Sound shore and Mattituck Creek for an 81-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday evening.

Richard Hart, a resident of Westphalia Road in Mattituck, was reported missing shortly after his wife Catherine Hart returned home from work Sunday around 5 p.m. and found he wasn’t home. Ms. Hart said on Wednesday afternoon that her husband has health issues, but was sharp and had never wandered. She lives in the house with her husband, who’s a retired dentist, and son.

“Everyone has been looking,” she said while standing in the entryway of their home that overlooks Mattituck Creek. “The police and our neighbors have been wonderful.”

Police and members of the Mattituck Fire Department began a search Sunday evening, she said. Her husband’s hat was found in the water near the dock Sunday night.

“Once they found the hat …” she said, her voice trailing off.

Divers searched the water Sunday and Monday, she said. They continued again Wednesday morning.

Police said the search along the shoreline and in Mattituck Creek has not yet yielded any results.

Mr. Hart is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 155 pounds with gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, a blue jacket and boat shoes.

If anyone comes into contact with him they should contact Southold detectives at 631-765-2600.

Photo caption: A view of the dock in the back of the Mattituck home where Mr. Hart was last seen. (Credit: Steve Wick)

