Multiple police agencies responding to standoff in Greenport

Southold Town police have closed off Route 48 in Greenport between Chapel Lane and Moores Lane while responding to a report of a man possibly barricaded in a residence with weapons.

Police responded to an area east of the Eastern Long Island Kampground around noon Thursday.

It’s unclear what started the situation or if any injuries have been reported. Police at the scene where the road is blocked did not have any information. At one point, police requested a negotiator to the scene, according to scanner reports. A dispatcher relayed to officers a report that the man had three weapons.

The scene remained active as of 2 p.m. At least two gunshots were audible to a reporter at Chapel Lane.

A New York State Police van was seen driving on Route 48 toward the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. A state police spokesman confirmed they were assisting Southold, but said any further information would come from Southold police.

Suffolk County police emergency service also were seen responding to the scene just past 2 p.m. An armored vehicle approached the scene just past 2:15 p.m.

Additional police units with lights on were arriving at the scene at 2:45 p.m.

*This post will be updated as information becomes available

Photo caption: An armored vehicle responding to the scene in Greenport (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

NY | GREENPORT |**BARRICADED SUBJECT**| — | PD O/S, SPEC REQ ES UNIT, SPEC UNIT, RIFLE CAR & NEGOT. RDS CLOSED | CT032 | January 03, 2019 at 12:24PM — East Coast 911 IA (@EastCoast911IA) January 3, 2019

NY | GREENPORT |**BARRICADED SUBJECT**| — | U/D PD RPTS SHOTS FIRED, FD & EMS STAGGING | CT032 | January 03, 2019 at 01:14PM — East Coast 911 IA (@EastCoast911IA) January 3, 2019

