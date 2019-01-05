Southold Blotter: Laurel man arrested for trespassing

A Laurel man was arrested Friday after trespassing and causing a disturbance at a residence in Laurel, police said.

Brian Poirier, 41, was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, resisting arrest and harassment in the second degree, according to Southold Town police. While being advised he was under arrest, he reportedly became combative and struck several officers, police said.

• Andrew Watroba, 39, of Cutchogue was arrested for driving while intoxicated Dec. 21 around 8:52 p.m. on Route 25 after failing to yield the right of way when turning left onto Love Lane in Mattituck, according to Southold Town police. He was also observed failing to stop at a stop sign, police said.

His was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, refusal to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, among other traffic violations.

• Lauren Fedison, 27, of Cutchogue was arrested Friday for DWI after she crashed into a tree on Eugene’s Road in Cutchogue, police said.

• The Cutchogue Fire Department and Southold Town police responded to a fire at the town landfill Dec. 18 around 12:20 p.m., police said. A 2004 horizontal grinder became engulfed in flames during operation, police said.

• A Cutchogue man reported that an unknown person stole a tub of spare change from his unlocked vehicle last Tuesday around 5:30 a.m., police said.

• A Greenport man’s glass window was shot at by a pellet gun or BB gun on Christmas Eve around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments