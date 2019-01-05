Anthony Palumbo of Mattituck, former longtime resident of Patchogue, died at home Jan. 3. He was 80.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Maureen’s Haven, 28 Lincoln St., Riverhead, N.Y. 11901. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

