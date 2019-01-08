North Fork Community Theatre’s 15th annual Variety Show: Photos

The North Fork Community Theatre held its 15th annual Variety Show in at the Jamesport Meeting House last weekend.
Enthusiastic crowds watched on as dozens of acts performed. Proceeds from the show benefit the North Fork Community Theatre’s scholarship fund, which awards six local high school seniors at graduation.
Top photo: John Yaiullo performs “Blackbird.” (Elizabeth Wagner photos)
David Elliston performs “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.”
Charlotte Simone performs “Lady on the 88s”
Colin Palmer and Tim Ferris (scholarship recipient) perform “McGillicutty & Green”
Gage Bennett and Corinne Araneo (scholarship recipient) perform “Anybody Have a Map?”
Justin Harris (scholarship recipient) performs his “Laud and Censure: A Musical Eulogy”
Lauren Sisson performs “Moonshine Lullaby”
James Hailey performs his original piece “You Took My Wings”
Matt Orr and David Scheer perform “The Dating Game; All In The Family”
Peter Peterson (scholarship recipient), Susan Hedges, and Tammy Flanell perform “The Dating Game; All In The Family”
Mark Sisson emcees the North Fork Community Theatre’s 15th Annual Variety Show.
The full cast performs Rent’s “Seasons of Love”
