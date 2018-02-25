Engagements and Weddings

Engagement: Christopher Rehm and Natalie DiPietro

Natalie DiPietro and Christopher Rehm

Christopher and Adrienne Rehm of Mattituck have announced the engagement of their son, Christopher, to Natalie DiPietro, daughter of Dino and Lisa DiPietro of Smithtown.

Natalie is a graduate of Smithtown High School East and is employed by Stony Brook Medicine. Christopher, a graduate of Mattituck High School, is employed by Coastal Pipe.

A wedding is planned for September 2019.