Patricia and Roy Gelineau of Beverly, Mass., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amy Gelineau, to Scott Ofrias, son of Paulette and Gregory Ofrias of Southold.
Christopher and Adrienne Rehm of Mattituck have announced the engagement of their son, Christopher, to Natalie DiPietro, daughter of Dino and Lisa DiPietro of Smithtown.
Natalie is a graduate of Smithtown High School East and is employed by Stony Brook Medicine. Christopher, a graduate of Mattituck High School, is employed by Coastal Pipe.
A wedding is planned for September 2019.
Alyssa Lynne Knoernschild and Erich Andrew Russell were married Aug. 26, 2017, in Shelburne, Vt. An outdoor reception followed the ceremony at the Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms.
Nicole Mohr and Jason Barkley were married Oct. 28, 2017, by the Rev. Peter Kelley at Founders Landing Wharf House in Southold, where a reception followed.
Robert and Dorothy Murray of Southold have announced the engagement of their daughter, Cyndi, to Jason Zaweski, son of Thomas Zaweski of Riverhead and Christine Zaweski of Mattituck.
Thomas and Karen Helinski of Southold have announced the engagement of their daughter Kristen Helinski to Daniel Callahan, son of Jay and Maureen Callahan of Bridgewater, Mass.
Carrie Anderson of Aquebogue and Bill Johnson of Sherrill's Ford, N.C., have announced the engagement of their daughter Michelle Johnson to Nate Phillips, son of Mark and Mary Bess Phillips.
Albert and Mary Krupski of Cutchogue have announced the engagement of their daughter Kimberly Krupski to Brandon Lake, son of Peter and Cynthia Lake of Cutchogue.
Thomas Baney and Joseph Aloi Jr. were married in a garden ceremony at their Greenport home on Aug. 1. Southold Town Justice William Price Jr. officiated.
Fred and Martha Carter of Mattituck have announced the engagement of their son Fred to Chelsea Michalek, daughter of Gary and Becky Michalek of Winnetka, Ill.