Parades

Featured Story
03/07/17 6:00am

Fast Chat: George Sullivan to lead Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade

by
03/07/2017 6:00 AM
Parades
No Comments

The 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cutchogue kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday. George Sullivan of Southold, who has served as the town’s receiver of taxes for more than two decades, will be this year’s grand marshal. (more…)

, , , , , , , ,