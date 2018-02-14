Even the most devote Christians lead busy lives.
The Rev. Roger Joslin and the Rev. Gerardo Romo of North Fork Episcopal Ministries understand. They brought the service to the people on Love Lane this Ash Wednesday morning. READ
The Oysterponds Historical Society and the Orient Association were left in the lurch in August when the members of Orient United Methodist Church chose another buyer. READ
Sixteen years after breaking ground on a new church, the congregation of First Baptist Church of Cutchogue is still working to complete the structure. READ
First Universalist Church of Southold, or the “Church on the Bend,” is taking steps to rebuild after a devastating 2015 fire. READ
Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport has scheduled an interfaith prayer service for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.
My name is Ann Welcome and I’m a piano teacher in my home in Cutchogue and also the music director for the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. READ
The Oysterponds Historical Society and the Orient Association have been left in the lurch after the owners of Orient United Methodist Church decided to go with another buyer.
The landmarked 1836 building will be sold to John Wesley Village LLC, based in Riverhead.
The past decade has been unlike any other for Monsignor Joseph Staudt. READ
Forty-eight years before the American Revolution began, a group of worshipers joined together to build a 28-by-30 structure on Main Road in Orient. A few years earlier, they had purchased the property for $1.25.
In the years since, that structure has been rebuilt twice, creating Orient Congregational Church, which will soon be celebrating both its 300th anniversary and its distinction as the oldest congregational church in New York State.
Over nearly 200 years, members of the Orient community have established a special connection to the former Orient United Methodist Church building on Village Lane.
With its hand-carved oak pews, colorful stained glass windows and newly restored traditional church organ, the beauty of the building — both inside and out — is something many locals would like to see preserved well into the future.