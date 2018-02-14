Religion

Featured Story
08/10/17 12:00pm

Historic Orient church sold to CEO of John Wesley Village

by
08/10/2017 12:00 PM
Religion
No Comments

The Oysterponds Historical Society and the Orient Association have been left in the lurch after the owners of Orient United Methodist Church decided to go with another buyer.

The landmarked 1836 building will be sold to John Wesley Village LLC, based in Riverhead.

READ

, , , , , ,
Featured Story
06/18/17 5:40am

Orient Congregational Church to celebrate 300th anniversary

by
06/18/2017 5:40 AM
Religion
No Comments

Forty-eight years before the American Revolution began, a group of worshipers joined together to build a 28-by-30 structure on Main Road in Orient. A few years earlier, they had purchased the property for $1.25.

In the years since, that structure has been rebuilt twice, creating Orient Congregational Church, which will soon be celebrating both its 300th anniversary and its distinction as the oldest congregational church in New York State.

READ

, , ,
Featured Story
06/15/17 5:55am

Peconic Land Trust, historical society working to buy church in Orient

by
06/15/2017 5:55 AM
Religion
No Comments

Over nearly 200 years, members of the Orient community have established a special connection to the former Orient United Methodist Church building on Village Lane.

With its hand-carved oak pews, colorful stained glass windows and newly restored traditional church organ, the beauty of the building — both inside and out — is something many locals would like to see preserved well into the future.

READ

, , ,