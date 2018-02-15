Mattituck Cutchogue School District

Work We Do: Beth Ficner, Cutchogue East Elementary School

I’m Beth Ficner. I’m the security guard here at Cutchogue East School.

I'm Beth Ficner. I'm the security guard here at Cutchogue East School.

I started working as a security guard in 2004. My normal day is to punch in at 7:30. I come in and go down to the cafeteria, where chorus and band is taking place. I go outside, help the kids off the bus with their instruments, make sure they get in safely. And then I basically stand outside there helping kids in and out of the car. The reason for me being out there helping with the cars is not only for their safety, but I enjoy greeting the kids, making them have a smile in the morning. Some kids have a rough time so I'll crack a joke, and try to help them out of the car and start their day off a little bit smoother.

Mattituck students help teach suicide prevention to local youth

Twenty Mattituck High School juniors and seniors gathered in the school library Monday morning for a presentation on suicide prevention.

During the day-long session, students not only learned about the facts and warning signs of suicide, but were given tips on how to be better public speakers.



Mattituck High School honoring graduates who served in armed services

Mattituck High School graduates who have since served as active members of the armed forces will be honored for their service this week in a ceremony at the school.

Coordinated by Barbara Sheryll, graduates from any year will be recognized with plaques bearing their name, picture, year of graduation and military branch. The plaques will be displayed on a Hallway of Honor at the school.



