Mattituck High School students will have the opportunity next year to take yoga and other mindfulness classes as an elective during the school day.
I’m Beth Ficner. I’m the security guard here at Cutchogue East School.
I'm Beth Ficner. I'm the security guard here at Cutchogue East School.

I started working as a security guard in 2004. My normal day is to punch in at 7:30. I come in and go down to the cafeteria, where chorus and band is taking place. I go outside, help the kids off the bus with their instruments, make sure they get in safely. And then I basically stand outside there helping kids in and out of the car. The reason for me being out there helping with the cars is not only for their safety, but I enjoy greeting the kids, making them have a smile in the morning. Some kids have a rough time so I'll crack a joke, and try to help them out of the car and start their day off a little bit smoother.
The Mattituck-Cutchogue Board of Education decided at Thursday’s meeting to remain a six-person board until the May budget vote.
Mattituck-Cutchogue Superintendent Anne Smith recently announced she’ll be retiring in July. (more…)
Presiding over her final meeting as a member of the Mattituck-Cutchogue Board of Education, Laura Jens-Smith said an emotional goodbye to her fellow board members and administrators Thursday evening.
Hello, I'm Dennis Deerkoski. I'm a math teacher here at Mattituck High School.
With the holidays quickly approaching, Mattituck High School art students are helping bring cheer to local businesses.
Twenty Mattituck High School juniors and seniors gathered in the school library Monday morning for a presentation on suicide prevention.
During the day-long session, students not only learned about the facts and warning signs of suicide, but were given tips on how to be better public speakers.
The elections in Riverhead Town will have an immediate impact on the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district.
Mattituck High School graduates who have since served as active members of the armed forces will be honored for their service this week in a ceremony at the school.
Coordinated by Barbara Sheryll, graduates from any year will be recognized with plaques bearing their name, picture, year of graduation and military branch. The plaques will be displayed on a Hallway of Honor at the school.