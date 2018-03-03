Southold School District

10/21/17 6:00am

Honor a veteran by purchasing a flag through Southold’s Class of 2021

10/21/2017 6:00 AM
Southold School District
Southold High School’s freshman class is selling flags to honor veterans, current service members or Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. Flags will be displayed on the school’s Memorial Meadow Field of Flags from Nov. 4 to Dec. 8, encompassing the period from Veteran’s Day to Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

09/07/17 3:36pm

Southold breaks ground on $9.7 million capital bond project

09/07/2017 3:36 PM
Southold School District
Work has officially begun on construction at the Southold School District as part of a $9.7 million dollar capital bond project passed by voters in 2015.

Administrators, students, community members and Board of Education members gathered on the athletic fields Thursday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the project, which began with the athletic fields.

05/09/17 11:12am

Southold’s Interact Club, fire department team up for donations

05/09/2017 11:12 AM
Southold School District
When the Southold Interact Club attended a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards conference last year and the students learned that there are thousands of homeless veterans statewide, many of whom are on Long Island and in need of basic necessities, they decided to help.

