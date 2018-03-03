The Southold School District plans to hire a full-time security guard, the first in the district’s century-old history. READ
Southold Elementary School is trying to win a $25,000 grant to secure the Project Fit America program for its school. READ
Southold High School seniors Joe Berry and Bradley Mellas hopped aboard a duck boat early Tuesday morning and sailed into the Peconic River, taking the boat’s maiden voyage. READ
Students at Southold Elementary School starred in their own cooking competition Oct. 6. READ
Southold High School’s freshman class is selling flags to honor veterans, current service members or Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. Flags will be displayed on the school’s Memorial Meadow Field of Flags from Nov. 4 to Dec. 8, encompassing the period from Veteran’s Day to Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Southold High School graduates won’t have to wait for milestone anniversaries to celebrate with fellow alumni. For the first time, they can celebrate together at an all-class reunion.
Work has officially begun on construction at the Southold School District as part of a $9.7 million dollar capital bond project passed by voters in 2015.
Administrators, students, community members and Board of Education members gathered on the athletic fields Thursday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the project, which began with the athletic fields.
Southold Junior-Senior High READ
Southold High School held its annual commencement ceremony Saturday afternoon as the Class of 2017 received its diplomas. READ
When the Southold Interact Club attended a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards conference last year and the students learned that there are thousands of homeless veterans statewide, many of whom are on Long Island and in need of basic necessities, they decided to help.