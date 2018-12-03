Like many residents in the Village of Greenport, Anna Evenhouse and her husband Sten own an older home. With its vintage charm comes an inherent risk: the possibility of lead-based paint.
The couple began thinking recently about the effects lead could have in their home as well as its prevalence in the village and what steps could be taken to combat it.
The early January nor'easter that battered the North Fork not only ate away at Long Island Sound beaches, but ripped up waterfront structures, including as a $50,000 staircase along the bluff in Peconic that had stood for only 90 days.
The last time Peconic Bay scallops were this plentiful was the winter of 2015, just before six weeks of hard weather put what should have been a five-month harvest on hold. Back then, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded by extending the season for commercial scalloping in state waters by a month to make up for lost time, but this year, the season will end in March, right on schedule.
Congressman Lee Zeldin was joined by other East End officials for a press conference Friday denouncing the U.S. Department of the Interior's plan to make 90 percent of the nation's outer continental shelf open to oil and gas drilling.
Environmentalists who filed a lawsuit against two federal agencies in an attempt to block the prospective sale of Plum Island to the highest bidder celebrated a victory Thursday when a federal district court judge denied a motion to dismiss.
Construction on a waterway access site to the Peconic Bay on Old Main Road in Southold is anticipated to begin by late summer 2018, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation spokesperson.
Last week the veil was lifted on a question at the center of both the East End’s culture and its economy: How many Peconic Bay scallops made it through algae blooms, whelk attacks and underwater landslides and landed on dinner tables this season?
Shellfish harvesting has been temporarily prohibited in areas across Long Island, including in Riverhead and Southold towns, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will host a public hearing Oct. 26 to give residents a chance to discuss a revised mute swan management plan.
Starting this month, Cornell Cooperative Extension is slated to receive $5.25 million over the next two years from the state toward efforts to restore shellfish populations and give its Southold location a face lift.
