Addressing concerns over lead in Greenport Village

Like many residents in the Village of Greenport, Anna Evenhouse and her husband Sten own an older home. With its vintage charm comes an inherent risk: the possibility of lead-based paint.

The couple began thinking recently about the effects lead could have in their home as well as its prevalence in the village and what steps could be taken to combat it. READ

DEC decides against extending the scalloping season

The last time Peconic Bay scallops were this plentiful was the winter of 2015, just before six weeks of hard weather put what should have been a five-month harvest on hold. Back then, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded by extending the season for commercial scalloping in state waters by a month to make up for lost time, but this year, the season will end in March, right on schedule.  READ

