If you’re a senior, you may well be seeing more doctors now in a single year than you did during all the previous years of your life combined.
Many seniors develop more health issues and take more medication as age increases and area doctors see that not just as an inevitability of the body breaking down, but as the result of no longer maintaining an active lifestyle. READ
With the flu running rampant, Suffolk County will offer free influenza immunizations at Riverhead Free Library on Tuesday and is urging all residents who have not already gotten the shot to get one. READ
Claire Anne Lincoln enjoys a playful moment her parents were able to capture on camera. (Credit: Lincoln family)
Not long after her first birthday, Claire Anne Lincoln was on the move. Even before she began walking, the bright-eyed toddler sped around the family’s Mattituck cottage in an Army crawl, exploring and chasing after her 3 1/2-year-old brother, Charlie, whom she emulated. READ
The Southold Fire Department will host a blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 24 between 2:15 and 8:15 p.m. at the main firehouse on Main Road. The popular spaghetti dinner for all those who donate will start after 5 p.m. READ
Alana Duran found much more than a date when she and her now-girlfriend Lori Interlicchio matched on Tinder.
Ms. Duran, 27, who grew up in Southold, was diagnosed with lupus at age 12. The disease made her feel sore and affected her kidney function, and subsequently her heart function, causing her to have to endure hours of dialysis treatment.
The auxiliary room at the East Marion Fire Department Saturday filled with gasps as the audience at a tick-borne illness forum, presented by the East Marion Community Association, learned an adult female tick can have hundreds to thousands of offspring at a time.