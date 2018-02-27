Health

10:51am

Doctors offer advice for the aging patient and their caregivers

02/27/2018 10:51 AM
If you’re a senior, you may well be seeing more doctors now in a single year than you did during all the previous years of your life combined.

Many seniors develop more health issues and take more medication as age increases and area doctors see that not just as an inevitability of the body breaking down, but as the result of no longer maintaining an active lifestyle.

01/25/18

‘She’s still in our hearts’: Mattituck family left searching for answers

6:01 AM
Claire Anne Lincoln enjoys a playful moment her parents were able to capture on camera. (Credit: Lincoln family)

Not long after her first birthday, Claire Anne Lincoln was on the move. Even before she began walking, the bright-eyed toddler sped around the family's Mattituck cottage in an Army crawl, exploring and chasing after her 3 1/2-year-old brother, Charlie, whom she emulated.

11/30/17

Documentary film captures story of local organ donor recipient

12:00 PM
Alana Duran found much more than a date when she and her now-girlfriend Lori Interlicchio matched on Tinder.

Ms. Duran, 27, who grew up in Southold, was diagnosed with lupus at age 12. The disease made her feel sore and affected her kidney function, and subsequently her heart function, causing her to have to endure hours of dialysis treatment.

READ

11/25/17

Expert: Calls to tick hotline have doubled from 2016

5:59 AM
The auxiliary room at the East Marion Fire Department Saturday filled with gasps as the audience at a tick-borne illness forum, presented by the East Marion Community Association, learned an adult female tick can have hundreds to thousands of offspring at a time.

READ

