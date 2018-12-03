Suffolk County is under a winter storm warning with 8 to 10 inches in the forecast for the East End.
The winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. on Tuesday for southeast New York and portions of southern Connecticut.
Another week, another nor’easter.
For the third time in less than two weeks, a storm is expected to hit the northeast, and this one could bring the highest snow totals yet.
Update (March 7, 11:27 a.m.): The Southold Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled due to the weather forecast.
Originally (March 7, 6:45 a.m.): A wintery mix of rain and snow is in store for the East End during Wednesday's nor'easter, according to the National Weather Service.
Update (March 5, 4 p.m.): The track of a coastal storm has moved further west, meaning the East End will not much snow Wednesday, forecasters said.
About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the nor’easter on Wednesday, but it will be mainly a wind and rain event for the East End, according to Jim Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.
A winter storm watch that was in effect for the eastern end of Long Island has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory, in effect from midnight to 4 a.m. on Thursday.
“Wet snow” is expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, according to the advisory, but Mr. Connolly said it will be closer to 1 to 3 inches on the Twin Forks.
Road conditions will be slippery, including during the morning commute on Wednesday, the NWS said.
Snow will change over to rain by late morning, which will continue until the storm ends. “There may be a coating of snow at the end,” he said.
It will be windy, though, with some gusts up to 50 mph, he said.
Originally: While a winter storm warning was issued for areas further west on Long Island ahead of Wednesday's nor'easter, less snow will fall on the East End, forecasters said Tuesday morning.
Still dealing with some coastal flooding after Friday's nor'easter, the North Fork could get another storm come Wednesday — but this time heavy snow is in the forecast, not rain.
For the most part, the North Fork dodged a bullet from Friday's Nor'easter that dropped between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain and had wind gusts as high as 65 mph in some places.
UPDATE (Friday, 4:45 p.m.): About 860 PSEG-Long Island customers in Orient are without power late Friday afternoon as the nor’easter continues to bring gusty winds to the North Fork.
Don't let the good weather Thursday fool you — a nor'easter will bring heavy rains and damaging winds to the East End by Friday.
Update, 6:15 p.m.: The winter storm warning that was in effect for the North Fork has been canceled.
Forecasters said the area is only in for 2 to 5 inches of snow Saturday night, and issued a winter weather advisory instead for northeastern Suffolk County. The National Weather Service initially said the area would get 4 to 7 inches of snow.
A winter storm watch is in effect starting 7 p.m. Saturday and extending overnight into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.