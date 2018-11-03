Columns

03/11/18 5:58am

Guest Column: Serving in the Army alongside ‘The King’

03/11/2018
For many years afterward, it would be one of my favorite gambits at cocktail parties and other venues of idle gossip.

Whenever the conversation drifted into the area of misspent youth or military service or rock ‘n’ roll or adventures in Europe, I would mention that while serving a two-year hitch in the U.S. Army, I was stationed with Elvis Presley. It was a boast that delivered real cachet and, as Henry Kissinger liked to say, had the further virtue of being the truth.  READ

03/04/18 6:02am

Equal Time: There’s more to the story on the Old House than one study

03/04/2018
I am writing, not to argue “who came first” to Southold and Southampton, as debated in your article “So, who was really here first?” (Feb. 22), but to challenge the new assumption about Cutchogue’s venerable Old House, a National Historic Landmark, made by Zach Studenroth, director of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council, who was featured in the article. READ

02/18/18 6:01am

Column: The all-consuming search for a new car

02/18/2018
I’ve never considered myself much of car person. I never hung photos of high-horsepower muscle cars on my wall as a kid or dreamed about driving a Ferrari one day. I simply roll down the window when the air conditioning quits. I’ve always viewed cars more through a lens of practicality: Can it get me from point A to point B? READ

02/10/18 6:02am

Column: Finding inspiration in the ‘The Work We Do’

02/10/2018
This week, you’ll want to see “The Work We Do” videos on The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review websites. Both showcase local people on the job, doing the work that gets them up in the morning. In so doing, they show the rest of us that working hard and loving what you do can be a celebration. READ

02/04/18 6:01am

Guest column: Racism and bigotry betray American values

02/04/2018
Regardless of the topic under discussion, President Trump has all too frequently chosen to speak or tweet comments that are clearly racist and bigoted. This is no liberal conspiracy; the president’s own words betray his prejudices. The problem is compounded by the rationalizations of the president’s apologists and the deafening silence of mainstream Republicans. The president’s racist and bigoted remarks hurt America and Americans in many ways.  READ

