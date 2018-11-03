In 1837, First Universalist Church was built on a sweeping curve along Main Road in Southold, opposite the Civil War memorial. Its trustees had voted two years earlier, in October 1835, to build a house of worship on that site.
And, oh, what a house of worship they built! READ
For generations, the classified pages of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review have been the go-to source for people on the North Fork in search of a new job, an upcoming yard sale or a used car. READ
Within hours of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., students who had seen their friends gunned down began demanding change. These students’ voices, which have the earmarks of a budding national movement, may very well herald the start of the kind of discussion that must happen in America about the “right” to own military-style firearms, and gun control in general. READ
In this space last July, we commended an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expand voter registration opportunities in New York. The executive order directed every state agency to make voter registration forms available and offer assistance in filling them out. The order also established a new voter registration task force. READ
As the New Suffolk Common School District and its residents grapple with the future of the historic red schoolhouse, built in 1907, it’s safe to wonder how sustainable such small districts can be in the years to come, given the changing demographics of the North Fork. READ
Most of us on the East End have the luxury of enjoying all that local farms have to offer from a distance — a safe distance, if you will. We stop at the farm stands and gather up fresh, seasonal vegetables for our plates. READ
These are dramatic and worrisome times in our country for immigrants from some Spanish-speaking countries. In January, the Department of Homeland Security announced that a program called Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador will end in September 2019. READ
Congressman Lee Zeldin revealed a lot about himself last week when he came to the defense of President Donald Trump’s racist and vulgar description of African countries and Haiti. READ
Last week’s snowstorm came with strong north winds that exposed some parts of the North Fork to punishing flooding. Southold’s hardest hit locations were Hashamomuck Cove and Town Beach on Long Island Sound. READ
Let us begin by stating this very simple truth: A small number of people can bring about an extraordinary amount of good. READ