To the editor:
Adults know the best way to teach children is by example. But we adults are the ones getting schooled and it’s time we learn our lesson — because our children are paying the price for our failures. READ
To the editor:
I am heartened by more than one article in the Feb. 22 Suffolk Times. I appreciated the words of Steve Choi, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, who responded to Lee Zeldin’s bill, identifying it as “shameless political posturing.” Such a bill would cause many respectable immigrants to be apprehended for no reason at all, and cause citizens to be unnecessarily alarmed. READ
To the editor:
Even though I’m sure the article about the new Sports East project was meant to excite parents, you should also alert them to how the indoor sports facilities now springing up across America may be exacerbating a growing epidemic among young athletes. READ
I’m writing regarding the problem of extreme traffic congestion on both our roads during the fall (pumpkin) season. On one hand, it’s great to see one of our local merchants (in this case Harbes) doing so well, and it’s also nice to see that so many non-local folks want to share in some of the charms of what we experience here on the North Fork.
To the editor:
Thanks to the excellent media coverage, it appears the Raymond J. Cleaves Post 861 may survive and greet its 100th anniversary in 2020 with a reinvigorated membership (“One final push to bolster enrollment,” June 15). READ
To the Editor:
High helicopter and seaplane season is upon us and the “495 L.I. Skyway” is open for business. Brace yourselves for one of the busiest seasons ever. READ
To the editor:
Corcoran Real Estate and Blade (an on-demand commercial helicopter app) have joined marketing forces to cater to the “elite” potential Hamptons rental customer by offering a “free one-day” round-trip helicopter ride to the Hamptons. READ
I am a 50-year-old woman, a mother of three, a partner to a wonderful woman, a daughter, sister and a good friend. I am a hard-working taxpayer and an active member of the school and local community. In December, I received a devastating cancer diagnosis, necessitating immediate aggressive treatment in order for me to have any chance of survival.
After months of working closely with the Southold Town planning department to address any concern it had with our production-only site plan for Threes Brewing East, I was surprised that board member Jim Rich voted against the board’s State Environmental Quality Review Act negative declaration that would allow us to move forward in the approval process. READ
On a bright morning Monday, we boarded the Block Island Express out of Mitchell Park. In what seemed like an instant we were right back in Greenport. READ