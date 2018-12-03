Letters

03/11/18 5:58am

Featured Letter: Finding hope on the newspaper pages

03/11/2018 5:58 AM
To the editor:

I am heartened by more than one article in the Feb. 22 Suffolk Times. I appreciated the words of Steve Choi, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, who responded to Lee Zeldin’s bill, identifying it as “shameless political posturing.” Such a bill would cause many respectable immigrants to be apprehended for no reason at all, and cause citizens to be unnecessarily alarmed.  READ

02/05/18 6:00am

Featured Letter: Think of the risks a year-round sports facility brings

02/05/2018 6:00 AM
To the editor:

Even though I’m sure the article about the new Sports East project was meant to excite parents, you should also alert them to how the indoor sports facilities now springing up across America may be exacerbating a growing epidemic among young athletes. READ

10/15/17 6:01am

Featured Letters: Readers weigh in on fall traffic problem

10/15/2017 6:01 AM
I’m writing regarding the problem of extreme traffic congestion on both our roads during the fall (pumpkin) season. On one hand, it’s great to see one of our local merchants (in this case Harbes) doing so well, and it’s also nice to see that so many non-local folks want to share in some of the charms of what we experience here on the North Fork.

REA

04/09/17 5:59am

Featured Letter: Free helicopter rides are a poor marketing decision

04/09/2017 5:59 AM
To the editor:

Corcoran Real Estate and Blade (an on-demand commercial helicopter app) have joined marketing forces to cater to the “elite” potential Hamptons rental customer by offering a “free one-day” round-trip helicopter ride to the Hamptons. READ

01/18/17 6:00am

Featured letter: The face of Obamacare

01/18/2017 6:00 AM
Capitol

I am a 50-year-old woman, a mother of three, a partner to a wonderful woman, a daughter, sister and a good friend. I am a hard-working taxpayer and an active member of the school and local community. In December, I received a devastating cancer diagnosis, necessitating immediate aggressive treatment in order for me to have any chance of survival.

READ

12/11/16 5:59am

Featured Letter: Troubling opposition from Planning Board member

12/11/2016 5:59 AM
After months of working closely with the Southold Town planning department to address any concern it had with our production-only site plan for Threes Brewing East, I was surprised that board member Jim Rich voted against the board’s State Environmental Quality Review Act negative declaration that would allow us to move forward in the approval process.  READ

