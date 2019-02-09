Southold Blotter: New Suffolk man arrested after becoming ‘combative’ at hospital

Southold police responded to a report of an erratic driver failing to maintain his lane Friday around 6:40 p.m.

A caller stated that the Ford Taurus pulled into the King Kullen parking lot, according to a police report.

The driver, a Mattituck man, was located by police inside a pizzeria and found to be intoxicated, police said.

He indicated that he would not drive and fell asleep inside his vehicle with the car turned off, officials said. No charges were listed.

• An 18-year-old man from New Suffolk was arrested after becoming “combative” at Eastern Long Island Hospital last Wednesday morning.

According to Southold police, Daelyn Healy was found walking on Main Street after the incident. He was found carrying an unspecified amount of marijuana and a billy club.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors, police said in a press release.

• Ernest Schneider, age unavailable, of Cutchogue was arrested for DWI on Route 25 near Wickham Avenue in Mattituck Saturday at approximately 10:45 p.m. His 1998 Volvo was impounded, officials said.

• The driver of a 2003 Jeep fled the scene of an accident Saturday afternoon after striking an eastbound vehicle on Main Road near Franklinville Road in Mattituck.

Police later located the vehicle parked on Manor Lane in Jamesport, but were unable to locate the driver.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Southold man, was not injured according to a police report.

• A Mattituck man reported that an unknown middle-aged woman with long gray hair was banging on his back door and yelling Sunday around 5 a.m.

She fled before police arrived in a dark sedan heading westbound on Route 25, police said.

• A Cutchogue man called police early Sunday morning when he realized he had left his iPhone in an Uber that picked him up in Greenport.

He was advised by police to use the app to find information on the driver when he sobered up, officials said.

• East Marion and Orient fire departments extinguished a brush fire at an East Marion farm Saturday around 7 p.m., according to police.

• A Mattituck man called police last Thursday after he observed a dog outside in a cage for hours.

According to police, the cage was connected to a heated shelter that was accessible to the dog.

• An Orient man called police last Wednesday afternoon after he saw a hunter walk past his property on his home video camera.

Police were unable to locate the hunter.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

