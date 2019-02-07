Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 7, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 10-16, 2018.

Brought to you by:



AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Wheaton, S to Koc, Hakan, 50 West Ln (600-67-1-23), (R), $450,000

• Mikolinski, T & V to Busch, Douglas, 59 Trout Brook Ln (600-112-2-25.7), (R), $524,900

• Marmott, S & I to Mullins, Daniel, 64 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-113-2-52.1), (R), $630,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Filasky, P by Executor to Maidhof, James, 601 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-109), (R), $365,000

• Gao, G to Mickoliger, Tammy, 1008 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-34), (R), $394,500

• Empire State Bankrupt to Fata, Anthony, 53 Glenn Rd (600-38-3-29), (R), $325,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Davidson, E to Harkins III, John, Fern Rd (600-38-3-52), (V), $30,000

• Van De Wetering, S to Natjoste Realty LLC, 1974 Sound Ave (600-39-1-26.1), (R), $240,000

• SRBH LOTS LLC to Grams, Kenneth, 29 Kerry Ct (600-81-1-17.2), (R), $519,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Krone, J Trust to Manno, Peter, 595 Pequash Ave (1000-103-7-27.1), (R), $723,000

• Ryan, D & C Trusts to Louey, Robert, 3210 Beebe Dr (1000-103-9-2), (R), $985,000

• Remke, M & S to Mischief Managed LLC, 555 Alvahs Ln (1000-109-1-29), (R), $637,500

• El Chaar, E to Gabor Galgo LLC, 550 Carrington Rd (1000-111-7-10), (R), $515,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Galatoulas, P to Perino, William, 12 Nash Ave (900-123-3-19), (R), $175,000

• Scura, et al by Referee to US Bank Trust NA, 27 Deck St (900-142-1-24), (R), $285,452

• CitiMortgage Inc to UC Properties LLC, 820 Flanders Rd (900-143-3-48), (R), $174,200

• Fannie Mae to 84 Suffolk LLC, 84 Suffolk Ave (900-144-1-79), (R), $245,000

• Deutsche Bank Nat to Insource East Properties, 217 Oak Ave (900-145-1-59), (R), $228,960

• Empire Property by Referee to 87 Sandy Court LLC, 105 Flanders Blvd (900-145-2-18), (R), $148,510

GREENPORT (11944)

• Siegel, E & Goldstein, E to Clifford, Brendan, 1075 Moores Ln (1000-33-2-32), (R), $850,000

• Kowalski, R & K to Jedi Group LLC, 69430 Route 25 (1000-45-5-1), (R), $475,000

• Nowell, R to Chao, Cindy, 1020 Seventh St (1000-48-2-40), (R), $708,500

• Grattan, P & N to 250 Sixth Ave Greenport, 250 Sixth Ave (1001-4-4-20), (R), $449,000

• Bendik, M to Schwartz, Noah, 279 Second St (1001-4-9-12.2), (R), $440,000

• Miller, B to Stuessi, Kevin, 417 Clark St (1001-7-5-14), (R), $599,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Schadt, K & H to LaFace Jr, Joseph, 711 Herricks Ln (600-9-2-6.5), (R), $820,000

• Quinn, Raine & Downs Trs to Corily Bayfront LLC, 12 Phyllis Ln (600-70-2-50.3), (R), $940,000

• Nictas, B Trust to Powers, Jan, 105 Washington Ave (600-90-2-14), (R), $453,100

MATTITUCK (11952)

• FHV LLC to Martorana, Frank & Mindy, 3400 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-17-11), (R), $650,000

• Kubo, K & Shigetomi, C to Winter, Christopher, 4340 Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-4-30), (R), $705,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Auriemma, L to Feghali, Joseph, 945 Fanning Rd (1000-117-4-26), (R), $552,500

ORIENT (11957)

• DeLuca, A & M to Keating, Joseph, 1045 Uhl Ln (1000-15-5-24.7), (R), $640,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Smith, Naugles, et al to Canepa, Edwin, 155 Eight Bells Rd (600-13-2-5), (R), $250,000

• Fontana, Rissland & to Loiacono, Stephen, 84 Crows Nest Dr (600-14-1-9), (R), $560,000

• Maynard, R to Keener, Audrey, 5 Plover Ct (600-18-1-2.3), (R), $615,000

• Bothwell, J & M to Kobetitsch, James, 2806 Bayberry Path (600-18.1-2-178), (R), $415,000

• Waloski, D & J to Robinson, Yvonne, 2404 Cedar Path (600-18.1-4-150), (R), $385,000

• Schwartz, A & M Trusts to Cahill, Lawrence, 125 Windflower Ln (600-43-5-12), (R), $642,500

• Dell, M to Carl, Karen, 3406 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-42), (R), $295,000

• Aspen Creek Estates to Gonzalez, Victor, 25 Aj Court (600-65-1-4.1), (R), $489,999

• Tyrer, D to Vilcinskas, Vytautas, 207 Rabbit Run (600-65-1-29.58), (R), $316,000

• Brynda, J & D to Kondracki, Rafal, 19 Malcolm Way (600-81-1-25.11), (R), $300,000

• Kluko, J & L to Cofresi, Michael, 186 Stoneleigh Dr, #3401 (600-82.5-3-9), (R), $512,000

• Mickoliger, T to Johnson, Shereika, 440 Marcy Ave & Lot 15 (600-123-2-14), (R), $370,000

• Garcia, R & D to Ortiz-Placido, Benito, 60 Sandy Hollow Ct (600-125-1-8.5), (R), $325,000

• Palencia, W to Applin, Jeremiah, 291 Fishel Ave (600-127-3-17), (R), $280,000

• Hill, T & E to Aronica, Diana, 280 Newton Ave (600-127-3-45), (R), $454,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Herman, S to Greenberg, Grant, 115 Big Fresh Pond Rd (900-94-3-1), (R), $1,300,000

• Totsas, H & H to Krittman, Daniel, 150 Second St (600-92-5-11.1), (R), $1,065,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Yaxa, D & D & L to Lawi, Neil, 215 Colony Rd (1000-52-5-60.2), (R), $2,200,000

• Pierson, Grigonis, & to Sethi, Ashvani, 4402 Youngs Ave (1000-55-2-8.13), (R), $482,000

• Clay, B to Panagiotopoulos, Hristos, 52645 Route 25 (1000-63-5-14), (R), $555,000

• Hazelbaker, E by Referee to Kane, Douglas, 250 Rogers Rd (1000-66-2-15), (R), $458,000

• Maxwell, B & J to Stellato, Robert, 340 Grange Rd (1000-78-1-2), (R), $525,000

• Sciscente Sr, J & R to Gorman, Sharon, 2350 Paradise Shores Rd (1000-80-1-10.1), (R), $429,000

• O’Connor, B & J to Sorvillo, Michael, 195 Mid Way (1000-88-4-20), (R), $678,000

• Weinberg, S & A to Quigley, Kenneth, 2245 Little Peconic Bay Ln (1000-90-1-16), (R), $954,200

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Tufaro, L by Executor to Henning, Mark, 176 Overlook Dr (600-55-1-14), (R), $425,000

• Migneco, S & N & S to Drepanis, Andrew, 88 Calverton Ct (600-115-1-10.35), (R), $625,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments