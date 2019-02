Joseph Soito of Orient died Feb. 6. He was 82.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Feb. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport with Firematic services taking place at 5 p.m. with the Orient Fire Department.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, Feb. 11, at Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery with Army Military Honors.

