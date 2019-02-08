Basketball: Greenport boys, Mattituck girls open playoffs as No. 1 seeds

The playoff brackets are set for boys and girls basketball. The Greenport boys and the Mattituck girls will both begin their county title defense as the No. 1 seed in their respective brackets.

On the boys side, Greenport received an automatic bye into the Class C county finals. The Porters will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Center Moriches High School. It could be an all-North Fork final.

On Monday, No. 2 seed Southold will play No. 3 seed Pierson for the right to take on Greenport. That game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Southold High School.

The Porters are 19-1 overall and have not lost a game since Dec. 6 at St. Anthony’s. That’s 18 straight wins. The Porters reached the state final four last year.

In Class B, Mattituck was seeded No. 3 and will travel to No. 2 Southampton Wednesday for the right to advance into the county finals. That game is scheduled for 5 p.m. The winner plays Saturday, Feb. 16 against top-seeded Center Moriches at 3 p.m. at William Floyd High School.

On the girls side, Mattituck will play No. 2 Port Jefferson in the Class B county final. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Centereach High School.

All playoff games require separate admissions and fans are encouraged to purchase ahead of time online. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dates and times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date brackets, check sectionxi.org.

Photo caption: Greenport’s Jaxan Swann and Mattituck’s Mackenzie Hoeg. (Credit: Garret Meade)

