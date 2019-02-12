Greenport-Southold county championship game postponed

Snowy conditions across Suffolk County have forced Section XI to postpone all the playoff matchups scheduled for Tuesday.

That means the Greenport-Southold Class C final will now be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Center Moriches High School, according to Section XI.

It’s welcome news for the First Settlers, who won a thriller Monday night against Pierson in the outbracket game. Southold would have had to play a back-to-back. Now, they get a day of rest in between their next game against the high-powered Porters.

The Class C game will be preceded by the Class D game featuring Shelter Island and Bridgehampton at 5:30 p.m.

The winners of those two games will play each other Saturday at William Floyd High School in a non-elimination game.

The Mattituck boys game against Southampton originally scheduled for Wednesday will now be played Thursday. That game will be played at 5 p.m. at Southampton High School.

All the Class AA games originally scheduled for Wednesday will now be played Thursday.

