Early dismissals and event cancellations for schools Tuesday

SCHOOLS

• Greenport School District has canceled all after school activities scheduled for Tuesday. The Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for 7 p.m. was rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

• Southold School District has canceled all after school activities scheduled for Tuesday.

• Mattituck-Cutchogue School District has canceled all after school activities and clubs with the exception of boys varsity basketball practice, which will take place at the high school beginning at 2:15 p.m.

• The playoff matchups scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. Greenport-Southold Class C final will now be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Center Moriches High School, according to Section XI.

• Shoreham-Wading River School District will have early dismissal. The high school and middle school will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and students should begin arriving at home at 11:15 am, according to the district. Miller Avenue and Wading River elementary schools will begin dismissing at 12:30 p.m. and will begin arriving at home at 12:45 pm, the district said. All after school and evening activities are canceled, including community program events and the Board of Education meeting.

• The Riverhead Central School District canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. The Board of Education still plans to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

UPDATE (11:45 a.m.): Riverhead Central School District canceled the Board of Education meeting that was scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight. It will be rescheduled for a later date.

